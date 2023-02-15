2023 Winter Stakeholder Partnering Forum

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 15, 2023) Dr. Kelly A. Burks-Copes, Chief, Program Support Branch for the Mega Projects Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, right, and Tony Williams, Senior Director of Planning, Coastal Resources at Texas General Land Office, give a presentation on “An Integrated and Comprehensive Resiliency Strategy for a Sustainable Coast” during the winter edition of the biannual Stakeholder Partnering Forum (SPF) at Galveston Island’s Moody Gardens Convention Center. This SPF’s theme is “Partnering for a Sustainable Future.” The Galveston District conducts semi-annual SPFs with non-federal sponsors, customers and agency partners to collaborate on best practices regarding programs ranging from ecosystem restoration to flood risk management, maintaining and improving Texas coastal navigation systems, and regulatory oversight of U.S. waters. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

