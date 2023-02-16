2023 Winter Industry Day

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 16, 2023) David Curry, Regional Chief of Contracting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division delivers a presentation on “Contracting” to more than 260 attendees during Galveston District’s Industry Day. The district hosted the Industry Day for small- and medium-sized businesses and government contractors at Galveston Island’s Moody Gardens Convention Center. The purpose of the event is to present upcoming work, help small- and medium-sized businesses navigate through the contracting process, provide an opportunity for companies to network and meet potential vendors and subcontractors, and maximize interest in the Galveston District’s contracting requirements. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

