230215-N-XG173-1562 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb 15, 2023) Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Commanding Officer Capt. Ted Carlson greets Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Hon. Carlos Del Toro during the SECNAV’s visit to NBSD. Del Toro visited various locations on the installation to view and discuss Navy initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 16:25 Photo ID: 7637912 VIRIN: 230215-N-XG173-1562 Resolution: 1280x942 Size: 169.47 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.