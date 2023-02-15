Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego [Image 2 of 2]

    SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Jackson 

    Naval Base San Diego

    230215-N-XG173-1562 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb 15, 2023) Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Commanding Officer Capt. Ted Carlson greets Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Hon. Carlos Del Toro during the SECNAV’s visit to NBSD. Del Toro visited various locations on the installation to view and discuss Navy initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

    This work, SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Aja Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

