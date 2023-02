SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego

230215-N-XG173-1561 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb 15, 2023) Commander, Navy Region Southwest Rear Adm. Brad Rosen welcomes Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Hon. Carlos Del Toro during the SECNAV’s visit to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD). Del Toro visited various locations on NBSD to view and discuss Navy initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

