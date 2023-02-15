Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Aerographers Mate 1st Class Zenon Perez, from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Keesler, a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Perez instructed 17 Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps students through 320 hours of college-level curriculum. He spearheaded the development of new course material for the Air Education and Training Command course revision, aligning the new curriculum with current AETC/Fleet requirements and desired skill sets for the 335th Training Squadron weather courses. Additionally, Perez participated in the Air Force retreat ceremony and assisted in the planning and execution of CNATTU Keesler’s Pearl Harbor Anniversary Commemoration. He also organized the Navy’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration for 27 staff members. His dedication to both professional and personal development of himself and his students led to his nomination by his chain of command as CNATTU Keesler’s FY 23 Sailor of the Quarter for the 1st Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 7637908
    VIRIN: 230215-F-BD983-1004
    Resolution: 4722x3538
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week
    Airman Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT