    Hokanson, Nathanson, meet at U.S. Embassy Oslo

    OSLO, NORWAY

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Ambassador Marc Nathanson, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, stand for a photo at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 14, 2023. The Minnesota National Guard and Norway will formalize the 50-year Norwegian Exchange relationship by signing an official entry into the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 15:25
    Photo ID: 7637869
    VIRIN: 230214-Z-VX744-0020
    Resolution: 6481x4321
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hokanson, Nathanson, meet at U.S. Embassy Oslo, by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    CNGB
    Norway
    Minnesota National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson

