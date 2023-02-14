Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Ambassador Marc Nathanson, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, stand for a photo at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 14, 2023. The Minnesota National Guard and Norway will formalize the 50-year Norwegian Exchange relationship by signing an official entry into the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7637869
|VIRIN:
|230214-Z-VX744-0020
|Resolution:
|6481x4321
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hokanson, Nathanson, meet at U.S. Embassy Oslo, by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
