Hokanson, Nathanson, meet at U.S. Embassy Oslo

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Ambassador Marc Nathanson, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, stand for a photo at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 14, 2023. The Minnesota National Guard and Norway will formalize the 50-year Norwegian Exchange relationship by signing an official entry into the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

