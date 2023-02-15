SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2023) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, interacts with Sailors aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Del Toro toured multiple commands, to include Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63), Pacific Beacon, Snyder Hall, and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) to visit with Sailors, engage with leadership and discuss the Navy’s strategic initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Stevin Atkins)

