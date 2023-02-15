Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego [Image 1 of 6]

    SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 15, 2023) – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is piped aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63) during a visit. Del Toro toured multiple commands, to include Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63), Pacific Beacon, Snyder Hall, and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) to visit with Sailors, engage with leadership and discuss the Navy’s strategic initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Stevin Atkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits Naval Base San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Naval Base San Diego
    SECNAV
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Surface Force

