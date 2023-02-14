USS Essex Boot Shining Competition

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) pose for photo after a Valentine’s Day boot shine competition aboard Essex, Feb. 14, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

