Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) pose for photo after a Valentine’s Day boot shine competition aboard Essex, Feb. 14, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 7637837
    VIRIN: 230214-N-AH435-2136
    Resolution: 4865x3243
    Size: 1012.23 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Boot Shining Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition
    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition
    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition
    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition
    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition
    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    USS Essex
    LHD 2
    Valentine's Day
    Boot Shine
    Barracks Ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT