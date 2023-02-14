USS Essex Boot Shining Competition

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Command Master Chief Jason Ortega, left, and Capt. Aaron Taylor, right, command master chief and commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), present Seaman Naomi Johnson with a prize for earning first place in a Valentine’s Day boot shining competition aboard Essex, Feb. 14, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

