    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Essex Boot Shining Competition

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Command Master Chief Jason Ortega, left, and Capt. Aaron Taylor, right, command master chief and commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), present Seaman Naomi Johnson with a prize for earning first place in a Valentine’s Day boot shining competition aboard Essex, Feb. 14, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

