A Türkish Air Force member prepares for an upcoming flight to deliver humanitarian aid to Turkish relief agencies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade (1AD CAB), provides a dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. European Commanders part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Crops photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 13:33
|Photo ID:
|7637627
|VIRIN:
|230215-M-GU107-1108
|Resolution:
|4975x3558
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humanitarian Aid Provided to Turkish Citizens [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
