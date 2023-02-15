A Türkish Air Force member prepares for an upcoming flight to deliver humanitarian aid to Turkish relief agencies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade (1AD CAB), provides a dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. European Commanders part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Crops photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 13:33 Photo ID: 7637627 VIRIN: 230215-M-GU107-1108 Resolution: 4975x3558 Size: 8.51 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humanitarian Aid Provided to Turkish Citizens [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.