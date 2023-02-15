Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humanitarian Aid Provided to Turkish Citizens [Image 2 of 2]

    Humanitarian Aid Provided to Turkish Citizens

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A Türkish Air Force member prepares for an upcoming flight to deliver humanitarian aid to Turkish relief agencies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade (1AD CAB), provides a dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. European Commanders part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Crops photo by Sgt. James Bourgeois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 7637627
    VIRIN: 230215-M-GU107-1108
    Resolution: 4975x3558
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Aid Provided to Turkish Citizens [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humanitarian Aid Provided to Turkish Citizens
    Humanitarian Aid Provided to Turkish Citizens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    EUCOM
    Task Force 61/2
    TURKIYEHADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT