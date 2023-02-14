Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Whitesell Serves as Panel Member for AFCEA West 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Vice Adm. Whitesell Serves as Panel Member for AFCEA West 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230214-N-VW723-1122 SAN DIEGO (February 14, 2023) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces (CNAF), speaks at the West 2023 conference at the San Diego Convention Center, Feb. 14. West 2023, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, brings together military and industry leaders, makers of platforms, and designers of technologies together to network, discuss and demonstrate solutions. CNAF mans, trains and equips deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces to win in any environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels/released)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 12:42
    Photo ID: 7637600
    VIRIN: 230214-N-VW723-1122
    Resolution: 4528x3234
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Whitesell Serves as Panel Member for AFCEA West 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

