Vice Adm. Whitesell Serves as Panel Member for AFCEA West 2023

230214-N-VW723-1170 SAN DIEGO (February 14, 2023) Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces (CNAF), speaks at the West 2023 conference at the San Diego Convention Center, Feb. 14. West 2023, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, brings together military and industry leaders, makers of platforms, and designers of technologies together to network, discuss and demonstrate solutions. CNAF mans, trains and equips deployable, combat-ready Naval Aviation forces to win in any environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels/released)

