Members of the U.S. Army Reserve 310th Military Police Battalion conduct a forced cell move with Sgt. 1st Class Martin Alonzo, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections).
|02.14.2023
|02.16.2023 11:35
|7637378
|230214-A-GJ885-001
|461x720
|387.81 KB
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|2
|0
This work, Army Reserve unit conducts annual training at USDB [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve unit conducts annual training at USDB
U.S. Army Reserve
310th Military Police Battalion
15th Military Police Brigade
U.S. Disciplinary Barracks
