    The Charleston District and Dorchester County sign a Project Partnership Agreement for the restoration of approximately 290 acres of Polk Swamp. [Image 3 of 4]

    The Charleston District and Dorchester County sign a Project Partnership Agreement for the restoration of approximately 290 acres of Polk Swamp.

    ST. GEORGE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    On February 15, 2023, the Charleston District and Dorchester County signed a Project Partnership Agreement for the restoration of approximately 290 acres of Polk Swamp. The restoration will connect high functioning bottomland hardwood forests located upstream and downstream of the project area, while also removing channel blockages and invasive species. All this work will restore Polk Swamp to a more natural condition and benefit species such as the American Wood Stork.

