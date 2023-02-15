Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ILDC E-5 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay [Image 7 of 15]

    ILDC E-5 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 15, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Fridous Justice, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Intermediate Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and from Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on Feb. 15, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 08:45
    Photo ID: 7636927
    VIRIN: 230215-N-EM691-2029
    Resolution: 3757x2501
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ILDC E-5 and Below Graduates at NSA Souda Bay [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

