German soldiers assigned to Unteroffizierschule des Heeres, Lehrgruppe B, toured the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA) and qualified on the M4 carbine with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade as part of the 7ATC’s Non-Commissioned Officer Academy-hosted German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023. The German-American Partnership Week allows the German students to improve English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at GTA by learning the history of the base, practicing the Army Combat Fitness Test, qualifying on the M4, and more, while also allowing U.S. Soldiers of various units to build stronger relationships with their German Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 07:25 Photo ID: 7636793 VIRIN: 230215-A-MC970-1713 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.17 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.