    German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 8]

    German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    German soldiers assigned to Unteroffizierschule des Heeres, Lehrgruppe B, toured the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area (GTA) and qualified on the M4 carbine with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade as part of the 7ATC’s Non-Commissioned Officer Academy-hosted German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 15, 2023. The German-American Partnership Week allows the German students to improve English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at GTA by learning the history of the base, practicing the Army Combat Fitness Test, qualifying on the M4, and more, while also allowing U.S. Soldiers of various units to build stronger relationships with their German Allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 07:25
    Photo ID: 7636792
    VIRIN: 230215-A-MC970-1741
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German-American Partnership Week at Grafenwoehr [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    NCOA
    USARMY
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

