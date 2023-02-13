Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President's Day 2023 Graphic [Image 1 of 2]

    President's Day 2023 Graphic

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    230213-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 13, 2023) Graphic honoring President's Day 2023. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 07:16
    Photo ID: 7636775
    VIRIN: 230213-N-LD903-1001
    Resolution: 3300x1873
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President's Day 2023 Graphic [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President's Day 2023 Graphic
    Graduation Notice Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Holiday
    President's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT