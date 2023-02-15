Graphic honoring Black History Month featuring Astronaut Ronald McNair. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 07:16
|Photo ID:
|7636773
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-LD903-001
|Resolution:
|777x501
|Size:
|193.94 KB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Astronaut Ronald McNair, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT