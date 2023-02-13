Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crossage 2023

    Crossage 2023

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Meredith Mulvihill 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander, and USAG Benelux Command Sgt. Maj. Gary E. Yurgans practice for a crossage match in Chièvres, Belgium, February 13, 2023. During crossage, participants hit the chôlette with their rabot to reach beer kegs in as few hits as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Meredith Mulvilhill, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 04:33
    Photo ID: 7636658
    VIRIN: 230213-D-TD086-667
    Resolution: 3297x2190
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    Crossage &agrave; l&rsquo;tonne: Rules

    game
    tradition
    crossage
    local-tradition

