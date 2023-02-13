Crossage 2023

Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux commander, and USAG Benelux Command Sgt. Maj. Gary E. Yurgans practice for a crossage match in Chièvres, Belgium, February 13, 2023. During crossage, participants hit the chôlette with their rabot to reach beer kegs in as few hits as possible. (U.S. Army photo by Meredith Mulvilhill, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

