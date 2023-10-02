Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Vianca Correa Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    GREECE

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 10, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Vianca Correa, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Certificate of Reenlistment from Ens. Andrae White at the on Feb. 10, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

