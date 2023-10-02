NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Vianca Correa Reenlistment Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 10, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Vianca Correa, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Certificate of Reenlistment from Ens. Andrae White at the on Feb. 10, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

