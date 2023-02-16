Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Blaz instates the base's first Sergeant Major

    MCB Camp Blaz instates the base’s first Sergeant Major

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, sergeant major for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, provides remarks during an appointment ceremony held at MCB Camp Blaz on Feb. 16, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto will serve as the base’s first sergeant major since its official activation in 2020. As the sergeant major, he is the senior enlisted leader and advisor who is the keeper of traditions for MCB Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    TAGS

    Guam
    History
    Marines
    Appointment Ceremony
    Sword of Office
    MCB Camp Blaz

