MCB Camp Blaz instates the base’s first Sergeant Major

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher L. Bopp, commanding officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, returns a salute during an appointment ceremony held at MCB Camp Blaz on Feb. 16, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto will serve as the base’s first sergeant major since its official activation in 2020. As the sergeant major, he is the senior enlisted leader and advisor who is the keeper of traditions for MCB Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

