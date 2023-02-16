MCB Camp Blaz instates the base’s first Sergeant Major

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz render a salute as the national anthem is played during an appointment ceremony held at MCB Camp Blaz on Feb. 16, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto will serve as the base’s first sergeant major since its official activation in 2020. As the sergeant major, he is the senior enlisted leader and advisor who is the keeper of traditions for MCB Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

