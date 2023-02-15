Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Star Students: Three Military Kids Win $4,000 in Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Sweepstakes

    Star Students: Three Military Kids Win $4,000 in Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three military students in its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes! The middle schoolers won a combined $4,000 in prizes for their academic achievements. Learn more about the program: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2jM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 23:23
    Photo ID: 7636387
    VIRIN: 230215-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 799x693
    Size: 210.57 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Star Students: Three Military Kids Win $4,000 in Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Star Students: Three Military Kids Win $4,000 in Exchange &lsquo;You Made the Grade&rsquo; Sweepstakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MILITARY STAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT