The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three military students in its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes! The middle schoolers won a combined $4,000 in prizes for their academic achievements. Learn more about the program: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2jM.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 23:23 Photo ID: 7636387 VIRIN: 230215-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 799x693 Size: 210.57 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Star Students: Three Military Kids Win $4,000 in Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.