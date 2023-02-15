The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three military students in its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes! The middle schoolers won a combined $4,000 in prizes for their academic achievements. Learn more about the program: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2jM.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7636387
|VIRIN:
|230215-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|799x693
|Size:
|210.57 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Star Students: Three Military Kids Win $4,000 in Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Star Students: Three Military Kids Win $4,000 in Exchange ‘You Made the Grade’ Sweepstakes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT