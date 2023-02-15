Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Language Exchange Event [Image 1 of 3]

    Language Exchange Event

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors interact with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors during a naval service language exchange held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Feb. 15, 2023. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7636259
    VIRIN: 230215-N-PQ586-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.36 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Language Exchange Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Language Exchange Event
    Language Exchange Event
    Language Exchange Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VOLUNTEER
    OKINAWA
    COMREL
    USNAVY
    WHITE BEACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT