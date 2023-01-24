Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5 Operates in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB-5 Operates in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Phillip Allen 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    230124-N-N0819-1007 Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia (Jan. 24, 2023) Engineering Aid Roosevelt Gonzalez assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 drinks water during a break at the Pohnlangas Schoolhouse. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Phillip Allen)

    This work, NMCB-5 Operates in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Phillip Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

