NMCB-5 Operates in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia

230123-N-N0819-1032 Pohnpei, Federal States of Micronesia (Jan. 23, 2023) Engineering Aid Constructionman Roosevelt Gonzalez with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 marks a post position prior to the construction of a 350ft awning. NMCB-5 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-5 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Phillip Allen)

