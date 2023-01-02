230201-N-LZ409-1013 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jacob Kler, left, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Cory Eckert, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, raise the flag during a colors ceremony held at St. Theresa Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawai`i. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 20:16
|Photo ID:
|7636214
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-LZ409-1013
|Resolution:
|3369x2242
|Size:
|750.79 KB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's colors ceremony., by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
