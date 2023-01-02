Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's colors ceremony.

230201-N-LZ409-1013 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jacob Kler, left, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Cory Eckert, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, raise the flag during a colors ceremony held at St. Theresa Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawai`i. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

