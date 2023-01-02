Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's colors ceremony.

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's colors ceremony.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230201-N-LZ409-1013 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Jacob Kler, left, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Cory Eckert, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, raise the flag during a colors ceremony held at St. Theresa Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawai`i. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7636214
    VIRIN: 230201-N-LZ409-1013
    Resolution: 3369x2242
    Size: 750.79 KB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's colors ceremony., by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Colors
    PMRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT