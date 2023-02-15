LT Khushf Final CFAO Flight

KADENA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) Lt. Abigail Khushf, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is “wet down” with a fire hose and buckets of ice after finishing her final flight at CFAO. Pilots are traditional given a “wetting down” upon completion of their last flight with a squadron; Khushf flew UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for CFAO. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

