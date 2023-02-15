Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LT Khushf Final CFAO Flight

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) Lt. Abigail Khushf, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is “wet down” with a fire hose and buckets of ice after finishing her final flight at CFAO. Pilots are traditional given a “wetting down” upon completion of their last flight with a squadron; Khushf flew UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for CFAO. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, LT Khushf Final CFAO Flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KADENA
    OKINAWA
    AVIATOR
    USNAVY
    UC-12

