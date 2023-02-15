KADENA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2023) Lt. Abigail Khushf, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is “wet down” with a fire hose and buckets of ice after finishing her final flight at CFAO. Pilots are traditional given a “wetting down” upon completion of their last flight with a squadron; Khushf flew UC-12F Huron multi-mission aircraft for CFAO. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7636211
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-PQ586-2129
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|19.04 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LT Khushf Final CFAO Flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
