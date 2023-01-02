230201-N-LZ409-3018 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, pose for a photo during a Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (S.T.R.E.A.M) night held at St. Theresa Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawai`i. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 20:10
|Photo ID:
|7636203
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-LZ409-3018
|Resolution:
|4406x2933
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, and Math (S.T.R.E.A.M) night. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
