    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230201-N-LZ409-3071 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, show students from St. Theresa Catholic School how to use a radio from a High-Speed Maneuverable Seabourne Target during a Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (S.T.R.E.A.M) night in Kekaha, Hawai`i. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, and Math (S.T.R.E.A.M) night. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    S.T.R.E.A.M
    PMRF

