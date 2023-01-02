Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in St. Theresa Catholic School's Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, and Math (S.T.R.E.A.M) night.

230201-N-LZ409-3071 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Feb. 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, show students from St. Theresa Catholic School how to use a radio from a High-Speed Maneuverable Seabourne Target during a Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (S.T.R.E.A.M) night in Kekaha, Hawai`i. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

