    Providers Attend XO Course [Image 13 of 15]

    Providers Attend XO Course

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade attend the XO Academy Course on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb 15, 2023. The Executive Officer Academy Course serves to enable junior officers with knowledge and insights prior to becoming the XO of their respective companies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 19:55
    Location: US
    This work, Providers Attend XO Course [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Sustainment Brigade
    AATW
    ADSB

