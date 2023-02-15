Navy, Annapolis First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 15, 2023) -- Medical staff at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, simulate treating arriving patients during an active shooter training exercise. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

