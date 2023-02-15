ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 15, 2023) -- Medical staff at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, simulate treating arriving patients during an active shooter training exercise. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|7636001
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-VP266-1077
|Resolution:
|7332x5237
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy, Annapolis First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
