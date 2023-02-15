Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy, Annapolis First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy, Annapolis First Responders and Emergency Medical Centers Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 15, 2023) -- Medical staff at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, simulate treating arriving patients during an active shooter training exercise. The drill was conducted as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023, a yearly, two-part anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to test the effectiveness of the installations readiness and training programs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 17:05
    Location: MD, US
    Medical
    Triage
    Mass Casualty
    CSSS 2023

