    Utah February 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Utah February 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    LTC Ray Willson and MSG Melody Pavur from Team SFL were in Utah in February 2023 engaging and connecting with the military and veteran communities on behalf of Soldier For Life and in coordination with Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Jennie Taylor.

    During their visit, LTC Willson and MSG Pavur had the opportunity to meet with Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams, Utah House of Representatives Member (BG Ret.) Jefferson S. Burton, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs Gary Harter, Utah Army National Guard Assistant Adjutant General BG Joseph Green, the Weber State Army ROTC, the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion, and several veteran and military support organizations.

