Alabama February 2023

Team SFL received a warm welcome in Alabama as our MSG Immacula Pierre visited students from the Alabama A&M University ROTC Battalion and veterans and staff from the Floyd E."Tut" Fann State Veterans Home.
|02.08.2023
|02.15.2023 16:48
|7635962
|230208-A-A0025-002
|1166x875
|0 B
|US
|2
|1
