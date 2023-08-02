Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American finds calling in the Air Force

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Larsen, 6th Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, stands in front of his recreational vehicle at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2023. Larsen enlisted in the Air Force in 2019 and has a long-term goal of becoming an Air Force One pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

