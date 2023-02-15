NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 15, 2023. Porter is currently deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:19 Photo ID: 7635786 VIRIN: 230215-N-KK394-1037 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.17 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter departs NAVSTA Norfolk for Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.