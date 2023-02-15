Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter departs NAVSTA Norfolk for Deployment [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Porter departs NAVSTA Norfolk for Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 15, 2023. Porter is currently deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter departs NAVSTA Norfolk for Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    departure
    NAVSTA Norfolk
    deployment
    USS Porter
    DDG 78
    CDS 22

