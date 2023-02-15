Fleet and Family Support Center Conducts Emergency Family Assistance Center Tabletop Exercise

230215-N-UA321-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 15, 2023) The Fleet and Family Support Center team at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads participate in an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) tabletop as part of the Solid Curtain exercise. Team members discussed how they would provide resources and assistance to families following an active shooter event to include initial actions, setup and location of the EFAC, staff and position requirements, and the different roles for personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)

