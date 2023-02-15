Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet and Family Support Center Conducts Emergency Family Assistance Center Tabletop Exercise

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    230215-N-UA321-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 15, 2023) The Fleet and Family Support Center team at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads participate in an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) tabletop as part of the Solid Curtain exercise. Team members discussed how they would provide resources and assistance to families following an active shooter event to include initial actions, setup and location of the EFAC, staff and position requirements, and the different roles for personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada/Released)

    #US Navy #ReadyNavy #SolidCurtain #CSSC23 #NSAHR #FFSC #EFAC

