    Corps replaces 85-year old miter gates at Lock and Dam 8

    GENOA, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, replaced the 85-year old miter gates at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin, June 16

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:08
    Photo ID: 7635545
    VIRIN: 220616-A-AB038-0012
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: GENOA, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps replaces 85-year old miter gates at Lock and Dam 8, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navigation
    Corps of Engineers
    maintenance
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam

