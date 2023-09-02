Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide [Image 2 of 3]

    Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide

    ELLINGTON FIELD JOINT RESERVE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Lacheri Rennick, Battalion S-1 NCOIC, 2-381 Training Support Battalion, Grand Prairie, Texas participates in a ‘teach back’ during a recent three-day Ask Care Escort Suicide Intervention tier two training event at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Texas. The overall goal of the ‘train the trainer’ class was for students to return to their units and teach suicide prevention skills to fellow Soldiers and staffs.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7635519
    VIRIN: 230209-A-XY199-010
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 986.02 KB
    Location: ELLINGTON FIELD JOINT RESERVE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide
    Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide
    Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention training
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG David Lietz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT