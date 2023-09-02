Sgt. 1st Class Lacheri Rennick, Battalion S-1 NCOIC, 2-381 Training Support Battalion, Grand Prairie, Texas participates in a ‘teach back’ during a recent three-day Ask Care Escort Suicide Intervention tier two training event at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Texas. The overall goal of the ‘train the trainer’ class was for students to return to their units and teach suicide prevention skills to fellow Soldiers and staffs.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:06 Photo ID: 7635519 VIRIN: 230209-A-XY199-010 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 986.02 KB Location: ELLINGTON FIELD JOINT RESERVE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.