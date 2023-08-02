Suicide prevention training is changing the culture to reduce suicide

Tifini Steif, Suicide Prevention Program Manager, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, leads a class discussion during a three-day Ask Care Escort Suicide Intervention tier two training event at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Texas. Some of the students attending the class had been personally affected by the suicide of a fellow Soldier. They take the skills learned in the class and teach suicide prevention skills to Soldiers in their units back home.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

