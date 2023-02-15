U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natasha Smith, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron internal medicine flight chief, and her daughters, Kaiya and Iyana, pose together at Marina Park on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 15, 2023. In a commentary for Black History Month, Smith shared that family, faith and heritage have been the cornerstones of her military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:28 Photo ID: 7635374 VIRIN: 230215-F-TX306-1006 Resolution: 4229x2725 Size: 1.24 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Natasha Smith: Black History Month Commentary, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.