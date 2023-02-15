Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Natasha Smith: Black History Month Commentary

    Master Sgt. Natasha Smith: Black History Month Commentary

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natasha Smith, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron internal medicine flight chief, and her daughters, Kaiya and Iyana, pose together at Marina Park on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 15, 2023. In a commentary for Black History Month, Smith shared that family, faith and heritage have been the cornerstones of her military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7635374
    VIRIN: 230215-F-TX306-1006
    Resolution: 4229x2725
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Natasha Smith: Black History Month Commentary, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Master Sgt. Natasha Smith: Black History Month Commentary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT