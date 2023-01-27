USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC commander visits JTF-SD, NSDC

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Pacific, right, met with U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, middle, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, JTF-SD senior enlisted leader, left, during a visit to the JTF-SD and the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2023. Mastalir attended an office call with Bythewood, participated in a capabilities and mission brief discussion, and received a new systems demonstration. The JTF-SD’s mission is to conduct unified action with mission partners, space superiority operations to deter aggression, defend capability and defeat adversaries through the continuum of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

