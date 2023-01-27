Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC commander visits JTF-SD, NSDC

    USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC commander visits JTF-SD, NSDC

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Pacific, right, met with U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense commander, middle, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, JTF-SD senior enlisted leader, left, during a visit to the JTF-SD and the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2023. Mastalir attended an office call with Bythewood, participated in a capabilities and mission brief discussion, and received a new systems demonstration. The JTF-SD’s mission is to conduct unified action with mission partners, space superiority operations to deter aggression, defend capability and defeat adversaries through the continuum of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:16
    Photo ID: 7635349
    VIRIN: 230127-F-WR604-1001
    Resolution: 4761x3174
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC commander visits JTF-SD, NSDC, by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSDC
    JTF-SD
    U.S. Space Forces Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT