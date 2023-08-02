Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Alba, 436th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of retention, interacts with a display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., Feb. 8, 2023. Team Dover Airmen visited the museum in observance of Black History Month to learn about Black trailblazers, their contributions and significant events in African American History.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:00 Photo ID: 7635337 VIRIN: 230208-F-PU288-1060 Resolution: 5989x3958 Size: 3.87 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover pursues understanding through history and culture [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.