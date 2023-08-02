Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover pursues understanding through history and culture [Image 1 of 7]

    Team Dover pursues understanding through history and culture

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, pose for a group photo outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., Feb. 8, 2023. Team Dover Airmen visited the museum in observance of Black History Month to learn more about Black trailblazers, their contributions and significant events in African American History. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover

