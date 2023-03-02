Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Hosts IPAP Graduation

    BACH Hosts IPAP Graduation

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital had four service members graduate from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) last week at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, February 3, 2023.

    The IPAP mission is to provide the uniformed services with highly competent, compassionate Physician Assistants who model integrity, strive for leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning. Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps of their respective service and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active duty military personnel, their dependents, and retirees.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
